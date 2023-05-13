Raise awareness about cruelty to animals: DC to Education Department

Tarn Taran, May 12
The Cruelty Against Animals Society, in a district-level meeting organised at the District Administrative Complex on Friday, stressed the need to strengthen their efforts to check animal cruelty. Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh, as the Chairman of the society, presided over the meeting. Raj Kumar, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department (Punjab), and Education Department officers Gurbachan Singh and Paramjit Singh were also in attendance. The Deputy Commissioner said the district authorities had taken all the possible steps to check cruelty to animals.
DC Rishipal also directed officials of the Education Department to organise seminars to create awareness about animal cruelty.
