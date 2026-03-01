Raising the Bar: GNDU, Amritsar, alumnus Jaspreet honoured at US event

Bringing laurels to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), its alumnus Jaspreet Singh, an attorney at law in the US, has been conferred with the prestigious Burj Global Power 100 Award at an international ceremony held recently in Washington, DC. The Burj Global Power 100 platform recognises outstanding individuals from across the world for their exemplary contributions in diverse fields including business, leadership, innovation, and social service.

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Singh was honoured for his remarkable achievements in the legal profession, and for demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities.

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The award ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent business leaders, professionals, and change-makers from across the globe, making it a significant international gathering.

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GNDU Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh congratulated Singh on the achievement, saying such accomplishments by alumni brought pride and global recognition to the university.

He added that GNDU continued to nurture talent that excelled at international platforms, and contributed meaningfully to society.

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Pertinently, Singh had helped set up the Guru Nanak Chair at GNDU with an initial donation of Rs 3 crore.

The VC said Singh’s achievement stood as an inspiration for students and young professionals, reflecting a strong academic foundation and value-based education.