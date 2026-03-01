icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Raising the Bar: GNDU, Amritsar, alumnus Jaspreet honoured at US event

Raising the Bar: GNDU, Amritsar, alumnus Jaspreet honoured at US event

The attorney had helped set up the Guru Nanak Chair with an initial donation of Rs 3 crore

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:01 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jaspreet Singh being honoured at an event in Washington, DC.
Advertisement

Bringing laurels to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), its alumnus Jaspreet Singh, an attorney at law in the US, has been conferred with the prestigious Burj Global Power 100 Award at an international ceremony held recently in Washington, DC. The Burj Global Power 100 platform recognises outstanding individuals from across the world for their exemplary contributions in diverse fields including business, leadership, innovation, and social service.

Advertisement

Singh was honoured for his remarkable achievements in the legal profession, and for demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities.

Advertisement

The award ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent business leaders, professionals, and change-makers from across the globe, making it a significant international gathering.

Advertisement

GNDU Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh congratulated Singh on the achievement, saying such accomplishments by alumni brought pride and global recognition to the university.

He added that GNDU continued to nurture talent that excelled at international platforms, and contributed meaningfully to society.

Advertisement

Pertinently, Singh had helped set up the Guru Nanak Chair at GNDU with an initial donation of Rs 3 crore.

The VC said Singh’s achievement stood as an inspiration for students and young professionals, reflecting a strong academic foundation and value-based education.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts