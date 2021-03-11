Rajasthan woman raped, one booked

Amritsar, April 21
A resident of Rajasthan was booked by the Beas police for allegedly raping a woman, also from the same state. The incident occurred a month ago, but the complaint was lodged only on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Satya Narayan, a resident of Shangari in Rajasthan. The victim belongs to Ajmer in Rajasthan.
She told the police that she went to a dera here with her family and the accused’s family also used to go there. He used to come to her house as well, she said, alleging that he lured her and brought her to Beas, where he raped her for around a month. She said now, he was threatening her that he will kill her in case she told this to anyone.
Perturbed over this, she lodged a complaint with the Beas police, where a case under Section 376 and 506 of the IPC was registered against Satya Narayan and further probe was on. The police said raids were on to nab the suspect while medical examination of the victim was being conducted.
