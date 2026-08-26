Rajinder Singh — Mind behind district’s top weightlifting talent

He served the nation and then went on to impart free training to budding weightlifters. Rajinder Singh's gentry, passion and the ability to add spunk to any training session he took caught the attention of the district sports department, with the latter approaching him to train its budding players. Also, one of his training videos went viral.

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One of the weightlifters, Sunil Singh, whom he trains at the Guru Nanak Stadium won two silver medals and a bronze medal under the 65 kg weight category in the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championship held in Kazakhstan in July last year.

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He finished sixth in the International Weightlifting Federation's Youth World championship in Peru in April last year. A resident of Dhapai village, Rajinder Singh guided the district weightlifting team to victory in the Punjab State Youth Junior and Senior State trophies in 2025. At present, he is training 22 boys and it girls at the district weightlifting centre. Most of the weightlifters he has coached have either bagged gold medals or pocketed silver medals. Those on the list include Surendra Pal Singh, who bagged a silver in "Khelo India" held in 2023 and Vidushi Sharma, who won a silver medal in a competition held at Panjab University in December last year. He started his stint as a coach at Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, in 2004. He joined the Army in 1989 and participated in various athletic events.

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During his stint as a coach with the Army, he produced about 40 international players. Back then, he was credited with the victory of 2006 weightlifting team. He also coached Commonwealth best weightlifter Ajay Singh Sherawat.