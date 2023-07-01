Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

ANI

Amritsar (Punjab), July 1

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Saturday.

Parineeti wore an ivory-coloured kurta, while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Parineeti has been in the headlines for the last several months over her relationship with the AAP leader.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for their wedding, hinting that they would follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will share screen space with Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

