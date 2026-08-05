Rakhar Punia — the celebration of the bond between devotees, Guru

While Rakhri or Raksha Bandhan is widely celebrated across India as a festival symbolising the bond between brothers and sisters, the day of Rakhar Punia on Purnima of Sawan month holds an even deeper historical and spiritual significance for the Sikh community. It marks the historic occasion in 1664 when Guru Tegh Bahadur was recognised as the ninth Sikh Guru at Baba Bakala, a development that not only resolved a leadership crisis but also altered the course of Sikh history.

Advertisement

Every year, thousands of devotees from across Punjab and other parts of the country converge on Baba Bakala Sahib to commemorate the historic event, popularly remembered through the stirring proclamation “Guru Ladho Re” (“I have found the Guru”). The annual gathering is regarded as a celebration of truth triumphing over falsehood and of the unity of the Sikh Panth.

Advertisement

For Sikhs, Rakhar Punia is much more than a remembrance of history. Harpreet Singh, preacher of the SGPC, said, “For the Sikh Panth, Rakhar Punia is more than remembering the past. It is about reaffirming a model of leadership that still matters. It reminds us of the historic moment when Guru Tegh Bahadur was declared the Sacha Guru (True Guru),” he said.

Advertisement

The events leading to Rakhar Punia unfolded following the passing of Guru Har Krishan in 1664. Before leaving for his heavenly abode, the eighth Guru had only uttered the words “Baba Bakale”, indicating that his successor would be found at Baba Bakala. However, no explicit announcement was made.

The uncertainty created an unprecedented crisis within the Sikh community. As many as 22 individuals established their own seats at Baba Bakala and proclaimed themselves as the rightful Guru. Backed by wealth, influence and local support, each sought to convince the Sikh sangat of his claim, threatening to divide the Panth.

Advertisement

The confusion came to an end through the devotion and determination of Makhan Shah Lubana, a wealthy Sikh trader.

According to Sikh tradition, Makhan Shah had vowed to offer 500 gold mohars if his ship survived a storm at sea. After reaching Baba Bakala, he visited each claimant, offering only two gold coins. Every claimant accepted the offering without question.

When he reached Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Guru reminded him of his original vow of 500 gold mohars. Realising he had found the true Guru, Makhan Shah climbed to the rooftop and joyfully proclaimed “Guru Ladho Re”, announcing to the gathering that the rightful Guru had been found.

Historian Kulwinder Singh Bajwa said the event was far more significant than settling a religious dispute.

“This decision did more than settle a religious dispute. It ended a dangerous power struggle and united the Sikhs under rightful leadership,” he said.

Historians regard the recognition of Guru Tegh Bahadur as a defining moment in Sikh history. His leadership strengthened the Sikh community during a turbulent period marked by Mughal oppression and laid the moral and spiritual foundation for the future course of the Panth.

Devotees throng Gurdwara Sri Baba Bakala Sahib to pay obeisance, participate in kirtan and religious congregations, and seek the blessings of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The annual observance serves as a reminder that at a time when the Sikh community faced uncertainty and competing claims to authority, the recognition of Guru Tegh Bahadur ensured unity, preserved the continuity of the Guru tradition and shaped the future of Sikh history.

wuw