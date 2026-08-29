DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Rakhi binds civilians, soldiers at Attari, Asal Uttar

Rakhi binds civilians, soldiers at Attari, Asal Uttar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla ties a rakhi on the wrist of a BSF officer at the Attari-Wagah border post in Amritsar.
Advertisement
INTACH Tarn Taran convener Dr Baljit Kaur ties a rakhi to a BSF jawan at the Asal Uttar military heritage site.

INTACH Tarn Taran convener Dr Baljit Kaur ties a rakhi to a BSF jawan at the Asal Uttar military heritage site.

Advertisement

Former Punjab Health Minister and BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla continued her long-standing tradition of tying rakhis to BSF jawans at the Attari-Wagah border on Raksha Bandhan, a practice she has followed since 1969.

Advertisement

Like every year, Chawla, along with a number of girl students from various schools, celebrated the festival by tying rakhi threads on the wrists of Border Security Force jawans at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post here today.

Advertisement

Chawla said these brave soldiers guard the nation’s borders so that their fellow citizens can sleep in peace. She noted that they remain far away from their families and sisters, who would otherwise have tied rakhis to them on the occasion. She said it was an honour to tie rakhis on the wrists of these jawans who do not hesitate to lay down their lives for the nation.

Meanwhile, INTACH Tarn Taran convenor Dr Baljit Kaur also celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying the sacred thread to BSF personnel at the Asal Uttar Military Heritage Site, symbolising the bond between soldiers and the people they protect.

Advertisement

The gesture at the historic battlefield, where Indian troops halted Pakistan’s armoured advance during the 1965 war, carried special significance as the site continues to be developed as a centre of military heritage and remembrance.

Dr Kaur, who has been closely associated with INTACH’s heritage initiatives in the border district, expressed gratitude to the BSF personnel for their dedicated service and for safeguarding the country’s borders.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts