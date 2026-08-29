Rakhi binds civilians, soldiers at Attari, Asal Uttar

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Former Punjab Health Minister and BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla continued her long-standing tradition of tying rakhis to BSF jawans at the Attari-Wagah border on Raksha Bandhan, a practice she has followed since 1969.

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Like every year, Chawla, along with a number of girl students from various schools, celebrated the festival by tying rakhi threads on the wrists of Border Security Force jawans at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post here today.

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Chawla said these brave soldiers guard the nation’s borders so that their fellow citizens can sleep in peace. She noted that they remain far away from their families and sisters, who would otherwise have tied rakhis to them on the occasion. She said it was an honour to tie rakhis on the wrists of these jawans who do not hesitate to lay down their lives for the nation.

Meanwhile, INTACH Tarn Taran convenor Dr Baljit Kaur also celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying the sacred thread to BSF personnel at the Asal Uttar Military Heritage Site, symbolising the bond between soldiers and the people they protect.

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The gesture at the historic battlefield, where Indian troops halted Pakistan’s armoured advance during the 1965 war, carried special significance as the site continues to be developed as a centre of military heritage and remembrance.

Dr Kaur, who has been closely associated with INTACH’s heritage initiatives in the border district, expressed gratitude to the BSF personnel for their dedicated service and for safeguarding the country’s borders.