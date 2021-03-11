Rallies, conferences mark May Day

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, May 1

Various organisations of farmers, students, employees and the working class remembered the sacrifices of the Chicago Martyrs by organising rallies, gatherings, marches, political conferences on the ‘May Day’ at different places in the district on Sunday.

The Safai Sewak Union and members of other organisations organised a rally at the local Municipal Councils’ complex. Romesh Kumar Shergill and other leaders highlighted the demands of employees working on contractual basis etc.

Powercom staff under AITUC organised gathering in front of the circle office. Gurpreet Gandiwind and other leaders demanded filling all vacant posts.

The All-India ASHA Workers and Facilitators Workers’ Union held a march to the residence of local MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal. They sought Rs 5,000 as monthly contribution besides other demands.

Nachhattar Singh, district president, Democratic Employees’ Front (DEF), and other leaders called to be implemented on ‘Equal Work, Equal Pay’ in all departments. The rally was organised at Sangha Sapling Nursery.

CPI workers organised a rally in Jhabal. Jaspal Singh Dhillon of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India and other leaders addressed a conference in Tarn Taran. — OC

Powerloom labourers call off strike in Amritsar

Amritsar: After a 9 per cent hike in their monthly wages and per meter fabric manufactured, labourers working in the powerloom industry called off their strike on Labour Day on Sunday. The decision was taken at Beri Gate Bagh, where labourers belonging to different organisations, including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, at Beri Gate Bagh, were protesting since April 20.