Ram Tirath Road area residents hold protest, demand closure of liquor vend

Residents of Gali number two of Ram Tirath Road staged a protest in front of a liquor vend opened over a year ago outside their street here on Tuesday.

They were led by Dimple Arora, who unsuccessfully contested the MC election from Ward No.65. They managed to close the liquor vend. The protest, which began about 9.30 am, continued till 12 pm when the SHO of the Cantonment police station intervened.

Arora said they had taken up the matter with the Excise Department and the owner of the vend several times. Despite their commitments to close the vend, they did not fulfil their commitment to close it from a residential area, forcing them to hold the protest.

He said now the proprietor of the vend has given in writing to the police that he would wind up the shop in the next two days.

Rajiv Pal, a resident of the area, said the vend was attracting unscrupulous elements to their area.