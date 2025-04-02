DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Ram Tirath Road area residents hold protest, demand closure of liquor vend

Ram Tirath Road area residents hold protest, demand closure of liquor vend

Residents of Gali number two of Ram Tirath Road staged a protest in front of a liquor vend opened over a year ago outside their street here on Tuesday. They were led by Dimple Arora, who unsuccessfully contested the MC...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:28 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People stage a dharna outside a liquor vend on Ram Tirath Road near Gawal Mandi in Amritsar on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Residents of Gali number two of Ram Tirath Road staged a protest in front of a liquor vend opened over a year ago outside their street here on Tuesday.

They were led by Dimple Arora, who unsuccessfully contested the MC election from Ward No.65. They managed to close the liquor vend. The protest, which began about 9.30 am, continued till 12 pm when the SHO of the Cantonment police station intervened.

Arora said they had taken up the matter with the Excise Department and the owner of the vend several times. Despite their commitments to close the vend, they did not fulfil their commitment to close it from a residential area, forcing them to hold the protest.

Advertisement

He said now the proprietor of the vend has given in writing to the police that he would wind up the shop in the next two days.

Rajiv Pal, a resident of the area, said the vend was attracting unscrupulous elements to their area.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper