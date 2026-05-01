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Home / Amritsar / Randhawa case: Candle march held; arrests & accountability demanded

Randhawa case: Candle march held; arrests & accountability demanded

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:25 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Gagandeep Singh Randhawa’s family members and their supporters hold a candle march in Amritsar on Sunday.
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Demanding a fair investigation, the immediate arrest of all accused, and the preservation of crucial evidence, family members of deceased Punjab State Warehousing Corporation district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, along with their supporters, organised a candle march here on Sunday.

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The protest comes 44 days after Randhawa’s suicide, with participants alleging little visible progress in the case so far.

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Organisers described the case as “gross injustice”, claiming that Randhawa was driven to take the extreme step following alleged assault and threats by former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, personal assistant Dilbagh Singh and three unidentified persons.

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Protesters raised concerns regarding the investigation while alleging that two accused — Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and Dilbagh Singh — were yet to be arrested despite the rejection of their bail pleas. Concerns were also expressed over missing evidence, including Randhawa’s mobile phone, the weapon allegedly used in the assault, and a DVR hard disk said to contain crucial footage. Protesters alleged that statements of key witnesses had not yet been recorded.

Family members said senior officials may have hindered a fair probe. The candle march concluded with a call for urgent action, with protesters saying justice must not be delayed.

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