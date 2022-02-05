Randomisation of poll duties for govt staff

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

The randomisation process to classify officials for the ensuing Vidhan Sabha elections was done on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral officer Gupreet Singh Khaira, along with returning officers, was involved in process of randomisation of polling staff. General observer appointed by Chief Election Commission, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Arun Kishore Dongri, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, Preet Jain, Shanbhu Kumar besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Ruhi Dug was also present on the occasion.

Khaira said in 11 Assembly constituencies, around 2,218 polling booths were installed where voting machines would be connected with VVPAT machines. He said a total 10,664 polling personnels were assigned their duties. He said polling exercise of these employees would be done on February 7 and 17 by returning officers.—