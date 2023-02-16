Rangarh village resident ends his life, wife among 4 booked

Amritsar, February 15
A woman and three of her family members were booked on the charge of abetment to suicide after a man ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at Rangarh village falling under the Gharinda police station here.
The deceased, identified as Tejinder Singh, died at a private hospital yesterday. Those booked include Tejinder’s wife Mamta Kaur, her father Nishan Singh, mother Palwinder Kaur and brother Vishal Singh, all residents of Chhiddan village in the Lopoke area.
On the statement of Karamjit Singh, brother of Tejinder, the police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While the police arrested Vishal, other three suspects are still absconding.
Karamjit told the police that Tejinder was married to Mamta Kaur around one and half years ago. The couple had a six-month-old daughter from the wedlock. After marriage, the duo often used to fight and did not have cordial relationship. A few months ago, Tejinder’s in-laws took Mamta away following a quarrel. He said elders from both families intervened and tried to strike a compromise between them, but to no avail.
He said the suspects also took away his Tejinder’s daughter with them. As a result, he became upset. While they were sitting outside the house two days ago, they heard some noise. They immediately rushed inside and found Tejinder lying on the ground. He consumed some poisonous substance. He was immediately taken to a private hospital where he died yesterday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party
Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Gehlot who s...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...