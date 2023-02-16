Rangarh village resident ends his life, wife among 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

A woman and three of her family members were booked on the charge of abetment to suicide after a man ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at Rangarh village falling under the Gharinda police station here.

The deceased, identified as Tejinder Singh, died at a private hospital yesterday. Those booked include Tejinder’s wife Mamta Kaur, her father Nishan Singh, mother Palwinder Kaur and brother Vishal Singh, all residents of Chhiddan village in the Lopoke area.

On the statement of Karamjit Singh, brother of Tejinder, the police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While the police arrested Vishal, other three suspects are still absconding.

Karamjit told the police that Tejinder was married to Mamta Kaur around one and half years ago. The couple had a six-month-old daughter from the wedlock. After marriage, the duo often used to fight and did not have cordial relationship. A few months ago, Tejinder’s in-laws took Mamta away following a quarrel. He said elders from both families intervened and tried to strike a compromise between them, but to no avail.

He said the suspects also took away his Tejinder’s daughter with them. As a result, he became upset. While they were sitting outside the house two days ago, they heard some noise. They immediately rushed inside and found Tejinder lying on the ground. He consumed some poisonous substance. He was immediately taken to a private hospital where he died yesterday.