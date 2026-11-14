Rangla Punjab workshop captures state’s many shades through art

Punjab’s identity has long been intertwined with colour. From mustard fields and village courtyards to the intricate details of historic architecture, folk traditions and everyday life, the state’s cultural landscape offers an endless source of inspiration for artists. Bringing these diverse impressions onto canvas is the idea behind “Rangla Punjab”, an initiative that seeks to explore Punjab’s artistic and cultural identity through the individual visions of painters.

Organised by the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, the series of live painting workshops reached Amritsar, bringing together 10 artists from the city and neighbouring regions at the Department of Fine Arts, Khalsa College. Held on November 13, 14 and 16, the workshop offers visitors an opportunity to witness how artists translate their memories, observations and interpretations of Punjab into visual narratives.

The Amritsar edition features senior painters, including Ajit Singh Jabbal, Kulwant Singh Gill, Dharminder Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Ravinder Dhillon, Deepti Kanda, Dr Mehtab Kaur, Jaspal Singh and Atul Mattu. Representing varied artistic backgrounds, the participants bring their individual sensibilities and approaches to a shared theme, making the workshop an exploration of Punjab’s many visual identities rather than a uniform representation of its culture.

Amritsar-based muralist and festival convener Sumit Dua, who is also president of the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, said, “The idea of “Rangla Punjab” goes beyond the familiar imagery of mustard fields, traditional attire and folk celebrations. The theme invites artists to look at Punjab as a living cultural experience shaped by its people, history, relationships, traditions and aspirations. Its landscapes, rivers, villages, architecture, music and festivals provide visual references, while contemporary life offers equally compelling possibilities for interpretation.”

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Dua said what distinguishes a live painting workshop from a conventional exhibition is the opportunity to observe the creative process itself. “Students and art enthusiasts can watch artists experiment with colours, develop compositions, work through visual ideas and make artistic decisions as their canvases gradually take shape. The interaction also creates an informal learning environment in which young Fine Arts students can engage with experienced practitioners, understand different techniques and discover varied approaches to artistic expression,” he said.

A veteran of the Amritsar art scene, Kulwant Singh Gill, known for his work in portraiture and watercolour painting, demonstrated the nuances of facial proportions, colour selection and the finer aspects of portrait-making to students. “The initiative also seeks to take art beyond the confines of galleries and established exhibition spaces. A travelling exhibition showcasing the works produced during the workshops will allow interpretations of the state’s cultural identity to reach a wider audience,” he said.

Ultimately, “Rangla Punjab” is as much about rediscovering Punjab as it is about painting it. By bringing artists and students together, the initiative celebrates a cultural identity that is rooted in tradition while remaining open to contemporary interpretation.