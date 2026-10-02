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Home / Amritsar / Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar shifts out of cramped premises

Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar shifts out of cramped premises

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Police personnel shift impounded vehicles from the old police station.
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In a relief to residents of the Ranjit Avenue locality, the police station is finally being shifted from its cramped temporary premises occupying an encroached footpath to a new building.

Police personnel have started shifting case property and vehicles to the new premises, marking the beginning of the relocation process.

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The existing police station, located near the intersection of D-Block and E-Block, was housed in a small two-room temporary structure. The cramped premises offered little space for visitors who came to lodge complaints or seek redressal of their grievances, with hardly any room for them to sit.

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The Station House Officer (SHO) was allotted one room, while another congested room was being used by the rest of the staff.

Ranjit Avenue, one of the city’s prominent commercial and residential localities, has numerous hotels, restaurants and sprawling markets and remains a busy area. The new building is expected to provide better working space.

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