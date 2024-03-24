Ranjit Avenue residents want shifting of seized vehicles parked near police station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

Residents of the posh Ranjit Avenue locality, especially C- block and E block, are a harried lot as the case property vehicles parked on the roadsides are proving to be a hurdle for commuters.

Members of the Ranjit Avenue Welfare Association have urged higher police officials to spare a thought about this and make proper arrangements for parking of case property vehicles.

These vehicles not only give a shabby look to the area, but also become a point for disposing of litter by several people, the association pointed out.

Manmohan Kapoor, an inhabitant of the area, said when vehicles coming from the C-block or E-block side take turn towards the MC Road side, the case property vehicles turn it a blind spot. The police have put up plastic drums for diversions and laying checkpoints at the chowk.

Earlier, impounded school buses were parked on the roadside, but they have now moved to the footpaths. Nevertheless, the Ranjit Avenue police have now parked seized cars there. There are two to three lines of the parked cars there.

A resident rues that when the association members approached the Ranjit Avenue police raising the problem and urged them to resolve the issue, they showed little interest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said he was unaware of the issue and would direct the Ranjit Avenue police station to do the needful to resolve the issue by shifting the case property vehicles.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.