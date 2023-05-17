Rare heart surgery performed at GMC, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

Adding another feather to its cap, the cardiology department of Government Medical College (GMC) here has performed a rare surgery on a 32-year-old patient with ruptured sinus of valsalva aneurysm (RSOVA) at two places.

The patient had reported at the hospital with severe shortness of breath and swelling all over the body. Terming the surgery as first of its kind in the north India, GMC Director-Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan said, “Usually in such cases, the rupture is at one place which is closed with the help of a device. What makes this rarest of rare case is the fact that the rupture was at two different places with two different exit routes and it required two devices to cover it.”

Dr Karamjit Singh, Medical Superintendent at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital said, “Our catheterisation lab is proving boon for poor patients who cannot afford costly treatment for heart ailments. In this case too, the patient was treated free of cost as he was an Ayushman Bharat Insurance Scheme beneficiary.”

Dr Parminder Singh, interventional cardiologist who led the surgery team, said RSOVA is an uncommon congenital heart defect (CHD) accounting for less than one per cent of all the CHDs. “Aneurysms form due to congenital weakness at the junction of the aortic media and annulus fibrosus,” he said.

Dr Singh said, “RSOVs are more common in males than females. Rupture usually manifests as a sudden onset of chest pain and acute heart failure in most of the cases and death usually occurs within 1 year of untreated RSOVA.”

The long-awaited catheterisation lab preformed its first surgery on October 13, 2021. In less than two years of its operations, the lab performed a total of 1,200 operations, many of which were life threatening.

In the present times, heart ailments are no more seen as diseases of the rich and those with sedentary lifestyle. Even young and hardworking people are coming up with heart complexities. The catheterisation lab run at the GMC is a boon for poor patients as it is providing cost-effective treatment to them.