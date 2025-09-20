Rare honour: Jabbowal govt school lecturer to attend climate convocation in Rajasthan

Sanjeev Kumar, a vocational lecturer in horticulture at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Jabbowal, has been selected to attend the prestigious GSP Climate Convocation 2025, scheduled to be held in October this year at the Anil Agarwal Environment Training Institute (AAETI), Nimli, Rajasthan.

The convocation, organised by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) under its Green Schools Programme (GSP), is an exclusive platform that brings together a select group of teachers from across India to strengthen climate education. Fewer than 15 teachers from the country have been shortlisted for this year’s edition, making the selection a rare honour.

During the three-day programme, participants will engage with leading experts in the field of climate science, explore the latest developments in global climate negotiations and share innovative practices in climate change education. The residential sessions at AAETI will also give the teachers exposure to sustainable campus practices, providing hands-on learning experience. According to CSE, the convocation is designed to build a community of climate educators who can integrate sustainability into school curricula and inspire students to adopt eco-friendly practices. Travel and accommodation for the shortlisted participants will be covered by the organisers.

Expressing his happiness, Sanjeev Kumar said, “It is a proud moment to represent my school and region on a national platform. I look forward to learning and sharing ideas on climate education.” The “Climate Convocation 2025: Fourth Chapter” marks the continuation of CSE’s effort to empower schools and teachers to address the pressing issue of climate change.