Rashpal sent to judicial custody in drug case

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, February 2
Following interrogation, the police have identified certain accomplices of drug peddler Rashpal Singh, alias Pali, of Kakkar border village. He was sent to judicial custody after expiry of his police remand yesterday.
The Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police had arrested Rashpal Singh with 5-kg heroin along with Rs 12.15 lakh drug money from his possession. The contraband seized from him was part of a bigger consignment smuggled from Pakistan through drone recently. He was going to hand over the contraband along and drug money to other party when he was intercepted and arrested by the police on January 29.
A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the SSOC police station in Amritsar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...