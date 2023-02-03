Rashpal sent to judicial custody in drug case

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 2

Following interrogation, the police have identified certain accomplices of drug peddler Rashpal Singh, alias Pali, of Kakkar border village. He was sent to judicial custody after expiry of his police remand yesterday.

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police had arrested Rashpal Singh with 5-kg heroin along with Rs 12.15 lakh drug money from his possession. The contraband seized from him was part of a bigger consignment smuggled from Pakistan through drone recently. He was going to hand over the contraband along and drug money to other party when he was intercepted and arrested by the police on January 29.

A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the SSOC police station in Amritsar.