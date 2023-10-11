Rataul murder: Cops clueless in 2-week old case

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 10

More than two weeks have passed when 46-year-old Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Rataul village here, was found shot dead in his farmhouse on September 24 and the city police (Tarn Taran) is still clueless in the case.

The victim was the youngest of the three brothers. He was a religious-minded person who was often seen busy in religious activities. The police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Harvant Singh, elder brother of the victim, in his statement to the police said Gurjinder Singh had gone to the fields on September 24 evening to spray insecticide on the paddy crop.

As he did not return home, the family members went to the fields where he was found lying unconscious by the wall.

Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar said the police were still investigating the case. DSP Tarsem Masih could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

