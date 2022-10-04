Ajnala ration depot holder booked for bungling 100 wheat bags

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

The Ajnala police have booked a ration depot holder for allegedly bungling 100 bags containing 30kg of wheat each which was issued in September for distribution to economically weaker sections of society under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

He was identified as Sarabjit Singh of Ajnala. He has been absconding since the registration of a case under Section 409 of the IPC against him.

Sandeep Singh, Assistant Food and Civil Supply officer, told the police that around 1,000 bags of wheat laden in a truck was released on September 30. However, the department got a specific input that the depot holder had misappropriated the entire wheat stock.

Following this, an inspection was carried out at the godown where he used to stock the grains. He said during the inspection the department found 800 bags at the place.

Asked about the remaining 200 bags, Sarabjit said he had stocked the remaining bags in another shop where he used to run his grocery store due to shortage of space at the godown. The team also inspected the grocery store where it found 100 bags while the remaining 100 bags of wheat were still missing.

Sandeep Singh said as he could not give satisfactory answers to the queries of the team, a complaint was lodged with the police against him. Action was also initiated by the department to suspend his licence.