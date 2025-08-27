DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Ravi river in spate: 20 villages affected in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

Ravi river in spate: 20 villages affected in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

A breach in the Dhussi Bandh has led to flooding in several villages, with Ghonewal and Machhiwala being the worst hit
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:33 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents of Ramdaas area navigate a flooded road on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu has caused widespread flooding in Punjab, with 20 villages in the Ajnala and Ramdass belt near the Gurdaspur border severely affected because of overflowing of the Ravi.

Advertisement

A breach in the Dhussi Bandh has led to flooding in several villages, with Ghonewal and Machhiwala being the worst hit.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has been supervising the situation and rescue operations are underway with the help of police and boats. Several residents have been rescued, and relief efforts are being made to ensure their safety.

Advertisement

The worst-hit villages were Ghonewal and Machhiwala, while other affected villages included Nisoke, Panj Garai Wala, Ghumrai, Rurewal, Dariya Musa, Malakpur, Gilla Wali, Bedi Chhanna, Kot Rajada, Chaharpur, Kamirpura, Bal Labhe Dariya and Sahowal

SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh confirmed police involvement in rescue operations.

Advertisement

Panchayat Secretary Surjit Singh said because of the breach, Ghonewal and Machhiwala villages were worst affected. Macchhiwala has been submerged entirely. Outer residential accommodations in Kot Gurbax village in Ramdas were also submerged in water.

The administration has warned that more villages may be impacted in the coming days due to heavy rainfall.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts