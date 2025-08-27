Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu has caused widespread flooding in Punjab, with 20 villages in the Ajnala and Ramdass belt near the Gurdaspur border severely affected because of overflowing of the Ravi.

A breach in the Dhussi Bandh has led to flooding in several villages, with Ghonewal and Machhiwala being the worst hit.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has been supervising the situation and rescue operations are underway with the help of police and boats. Several residents have been rescued, and relief efforts are being made to ensure their safety.

The worst-hit villages were Ghonewal and Machhiwala, while other affected villages included Nisoke, Panj Garai Wala, Ghumrai, Rurewal, Dariya Musa, Malakpur, Gilla Wali, Bedi Chhanna, Kot Rajada, Chaharpur, Kamirpura, Bal Labhe Dariya and Sahowal

SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh confirmed police involvement in rescue operations.

Panchayat Secretary Surjit Singh said because of the breach, Ghonewal and Machhiwala villages were worst affected. Macchhiwala has been submerged entirely. Outer residential accommodations in Kot Gurbax village in Ramdas were also submerged in water.

The administration has warned that more villages may be impacted in the coming days due to heavy rainfall.