Rayya man gets life term for killing uncle

The District and Sessions Court today sentenced Gurpinder Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Gagarbhana village, to life imprisonment for murdering his uncle, Narinder Singh, in Rayya in December 2022.

District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur convicted Gurpinder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also imposed a fine.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, Gurpinder knocked on Narinder Singh’s door near Kaler Hospital in Rayya at around 7.30 am on December 4, 2022. When Narinder opened the door, the accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, striking him three to four times in the abdomen and once on the head.

Advertisement

Narinder’s wife, Jasvir Kaur, and a neighbour, Gurmej Singh Cheema, rushed to the spot after hearing his screams and intervened, following which the accused fled. Narinder was taken to Kaler Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The prosecution said the accused harboured resentment towards the victim’s family over Jasvir Kaur’s alleged assistance to his parents. It also alleged that the accused was a drug addict and had squandered his house.

Advertisement

Police arrested Gurpinder on June 16, 2023. During the investigation, police claimed to have recovered the dagger used in the crime from bushes near the Jakhira Canal following his disclosure statement.