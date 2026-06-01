Real estate body seeks Central support for waste management projects

Raising concerns over the city’s deteriorating drainage and waste management infrastructure, the Amritsar chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has sought urgent intervention from the Centre, urging it to support the rejuvenation and phased covering of the Tung Dhab drain, and the development of a modern integrated solid waste management (ISWM) system.

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In a representation submitted to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CREDAI, Amritsar, said the two projects were crucial for improving the city’s environmental health and sustaining future urban growth.

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The developers’ body noted that Amritsar, which attracts many pilgrims and investors annually, continued to struggle with outdated drainage infrastructure and inadequate waste management facilities.

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These shortcomings, it said, were adversely affecting public health, environmental quality, and real estate development.

It stated that the open Tung Dhab drain and its connected sewage network passed through several key residential and commercial areas, creating serious environmental and economic concerns. The organisation pointed out that properties located near the drain had suffered declining values due to foul odour and pollution.

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It also claimed that harmful gases emitted from the drain were causing corrosion and damage to air-conditioning systems and electrical infrastructure, increasing maintenance costs. The body highlighted concerns over untreated chemical waste entering the drain and the proliferation of disease-carrying pests and insects, posing risks to public health. CREDAI has requested special funding under the AMRUT 2.0 Mission for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the drain, including large scale bio-remediation, installation of modern desilting and cleaning systems, and the construction of covered box structures in densely populated stretches.