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Home / Amritsar / Recital event held to pay tributes to poet Mohan Singh in Tarn Taran

Recital event held to pay tributes to poet Mohan Singh in Tarn Taran

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Mangat Singh being honoured at Kairon in Tarn Taran. Gurbaxpuri
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A poetry recital and book discussion to mark the 121st birth anniversary of renowned poet Prof Mohan Singh was organised at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kairon, Tarn Taran, on Monday under the guidance of Mangat Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary), Tarn Taran.

Addressing the gathering, Mangat said that since the beginning of his career, he had been committed to promoting literary, innovative, research-oriented and creative activities alongside formal education in the institutions under his supervision. He said the literary initiative had been launched with the same vision and that its inaugural event had proved meaningful and successful.

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Addressing teachers and education officers across the district, he encouraged teachers to inspire students to develop originality, creativity, practical thinking and an innovative approach to their respective subjects.

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The programme featured an in-depth discussion of ‘Chhilttar’, the second poetry collection by Jaspal Sandhu. Special guest Rajinder Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Rataul, appreciated Mangat’s initiative, saying it was a matter of pride for a district to have an education officer who went beyond official responsibilities and worked at the grassroots level to bring about meaningful change. Sharing his views on the book, he also enthralled the audience with a melodious song.

Dr Inderpreet Singh Dhami, Dr Sukhdev Singh Sekhon and Dr Victor Khokhar presented papers offering insights into ‘Chhilttar’. The author, Jaspal Sandhu, recited poems from his latest collection and thanked everyone present.

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Several eminent poets from Punjab also participated in the recital. They included Raj Singh, Kuljit Kaur Mand, Jagjit Singh Khera, Parjinder Kaler, Davinder Kaler, Parminder Kaur (Burj Rai Ke), Sukhreet Kaur, Rupinder Kaur, Prabhjit Singh, Parminder Kaur (Pandori Gola), Baljinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh Jhabal. Their recitations added to the literary richness of the gathering.

The participating poets appreciated the initiative and expressed confidence that it would help strengthen literary awareness and foster a vibrant literary culture in the district. Malkit Rassi conducted the proceedings.

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