Record-breaking festive sales on Dhanteras cheer up city shopkeepers

Dhanteras witnessed record-breaking sales across multiple sectors, including utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, electronic and electrical goods. The sharp rise in festive trade this year is largely attributed to reductions in GST rates and renewed consumer confidence.

Shoppers thronged city markets—both traditional and modern—on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Serpentine traffic jams were seen throughout the day, but they failed to dampen the festive spirit of residents on Saturday.

Dhanteras is considered auspicious for shoppers who believe that purchasing gold or silver ornaments, utensils, or valuable goods will multiply their wealth. The festivities began with attractive discounts on a wide range of articles.

“It is considered lucky to buy silver or gold ornaments or items on Dhanteras. So, traditionally, people mostly purchase silver utensils. The high prices of silver this year haven’t had much impact. People are buying smaller items like bowls or glasses,” said G.S. Bhatia, a store owner at Guru Bazaar—a centuries-old market near the Golden Temple.

Traditionally, gold was the preferred purchase on Dhanteras. However, the steep rise in gold prices has subdued market enthusiasm for the precious metal. On Dhanteras, people were seen buying gold, silver, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, electronics, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, clay lamps, and other puja materials.

Bhatia explained that purchasing new utensils made of copper, silver, or steel is symbolic of purity and prosperity. While older generations leaned towards traditional items, younger shoppers opted for mobile phones, laptops, iPhones, and other electronic gadgets.

Last year, gold prices hovered around Rs 80,000 per 10 grams. This year, they have crossed Rs 1.30 lakh per 10 grams — an increase of roughly 60 per cent. Similarly, silver prices surged from Rs 98,000 per kilogram in 2024 to Rs 1.80 lakh — a rise of about 55 per cent. Despite the steep prices, markets were flooded with buyers, bringing a fresh lease of life to the age-old bazaars of the walled city.

Apart from Guru Bazaar, several other traditional markets — such as Khidoniyan Wala, Mishri Bazaar, Bhadbhunjiyan Wala, and Bhandiyan Wala — also experienced massive footfalls. These markets are renowned for selling traditional sweets and festival-related items. Tastefully decorated and glowing with festive charm, these bazaars reclaim their historic glory in the days leading up to Diwali.

The Khidoniyan Wala and Bhadbhunjiyan Wala bazaars were specially decked up for the occasion. Guru Bazaar, established during the era of the Sikh Gurus, remains a hub for gold ornaments and silverware. Due to the congested layout, many shopkeepers have opened branches on nearby open roads. On Dhanteras, crowds packed the narrow, winding streets of Guru Bazaar to purchase ornaments, silver idols, and other festive items.

Nearby, Mishri Bazaar, located near the Golden Temple, is famous for shops that have been making traditional sharbat, achaar, and murabba for centuries. Some stores also offer mishri, meethe chhole, phuliyan, and makhane, which are sold across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. One rare specialty, “Khand De Khidone” (edible sugar toys), is still prepared in limited quantities for Diwali.

Balbir Singh, a traditional sweet-meat maker, said that once, making sugar toys was a booming business, but today, only a few shops make them, as demand is mostly limited to the festive season. “Modern choices have replaced many traditions, and only a handful of us still continue this craft,” he said.

In Bhadbhunjiyan Wala Bazaar, Harish Madaan explained that they sell batase, phuliyan, bhuji dal de laddu, khand de murundey, and gur de murundey (murundey means round balls). However, he added that the popularity of these traditional snacks has waned over the years, especially with the influx of fast-moving consumer goods and gift packs. “These items are mainly purchased for puja now. Phuliyan and bhujey chhole are no longer considered snacks,” he said.

Tradition still thrives in Khidoniyan Wala Bazaar, once a bustling center for earthenware. Although most people have shifted to stainless steel and modern alternatives, the market continues to sell terracotta idols, toys, figurines, and earthen lamps. Ahead of Diwali, shopkeepers set up roadside stalls covered in white sheets to display their offerings. Shoppers were seen crowding to buy finely crafted idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, along with a wide variety of earthen lamps.

A local vendor shared, “No matter how modern we become, people — whether rich or poor —still feel bound by tradition to buy idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and light earthen lamps for Diwali Puja.”