Record transfers by railways

Amritsar: The Amritsar railway station and the railway yard witness record transfers as part of the periodic change for efficient management of two vital installations. Ajay Singh, station superintendent of Khasa railway station, has been shifted to Amritsar railway station for holding the same position. His predecessor Akshay Pathania has been shifted to the yard as chief yard master. TNS
Two booked for snatching cash
Amritsar: Two unidentified armed persons robbed a man of his scooter and cash after attacking him with an iron rod and leaving him seriously injured on Wednesday night while he was on his way back home from work. Gurbaxrai, the victim, said that when he had reached near the 88-foot road graveyard, two scooter-borne persons waylaid him. The duo snatched his scooter and a purse containing Rs 1,500. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC in this regard. TNS
Two nabbed with stolen vehicles
Amritsar: The Kotwali police have arrested notorious snatcher Mohit of Godam Mohalla and his accomplice Arsh Gil of the Hathi Gate and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. Kotwali police SHO Joga Singh said they were arrested from the Katra Jaimal Singh area with a bike which was later found to be a stolen one. Interrogation of the suspects led to the seizure of another bike. During the investigation, it was found that Mohit already had around 12 cases of snatching and theft registered against him. TNS
Phones seized from inmates
Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities recently seized three mobile phones from three prisoners during a recent search operation. As per the information, the jail staff had seized cell phones from Bikramjit Singh of Sultanwind road, Shamsher Singh of Gurdaspur and Romandeep Singh of Jhabal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...