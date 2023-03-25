Record transfers by railways

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar railway station and the railway yard witness record transfers as part of the periodic change for efficient management of two vital installations. Ajay Singh, station superintendent of Khasa railway station, has been shifted to Amritsar railway station for holding the same position. His predecessor Akshay Pathania has been shifted to the yard as chief yard master. TNS

Two booked for snatching cash

Amritsar: Two unidentified armed persons robbed a man of his scooter and cash after attacking him with an iron rod and leaving him seriously injured on Wednesday night while he was on his way back home from work. Gurbaxrai, the victim, said that when he had reached near the 88-foot road graveyard, two scooter-borne persons waylaid him. The duo snatched his scooter and a purse containing Rs 1,500. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC in this regard. TNS

Two nabbed with stolen vehicles

Amritsar: The Kotwali police have arrested notorious snatcher Mohit of Godam Mohalla and his accomplice Arsh Gil of the Hathi Gate and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. Kotwali police SHO Joga Singh said they were arrested from the Katra Jaimal Singh area with a bike which was later found to be a stolen one. Interrogation of the suspects led to the seizure of another bike. During the investigation, it was found that Mohit already had around 12 cases of snatching and theft registered against him. TNS

Phones seized from inmates

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities recently seized three mobile phones from three prisoners during a recent search operation. As per the information, the jail staff had seized cell phones from Bikramjit Singh of Sultanwind road, Shamsher Singh of Gurdaspur and Romandeep Singh of Jhabal.