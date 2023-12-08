Recovery agent of private bank robbed of Rs 54K, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

Eight days after a recovery agent of Indusland Bank Bharat iFinance Inclusion LTD was looted by armed robbers, the police have now booked two persons in this connection.

In the FIR registered by the Lopoke police here, the police booked Amritpal Singh and Avtar Singh, both residents of Guru Ki Wadali area. Nevertheless, no arrest was made by the police till now.

Kamal Kumar, a resident of Kahnuwan Road, told the police that on November 27 he collected cash from Chhiddan village and went to Punjab National Bank, Khasa branch, for depositing the cash. However, as the bank was closed, he was going from Khurmania village to Boparai Khurd village. He said as he reached near the sports stadium at Boparai Khurd village, two bike-borne persons came there. They stopped him and fired a gunshot near his legs.

They then snatched Rs 54,660 along with his purse and a mobile phone from him and fled towards the Khurmania side. He said he informed his office at Naraingarh area. He said they searched for the accused on their own and later came to know that Amritpal and Avtar Singh had looted him.

The police have registered a case under Sections 341, 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them. The police said raids were on to nab them.

