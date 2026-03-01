Recovery of advanced pistols in Amritsar signals shift in smuggling pattern

The recent recovery of sophisticated firearms, including the TISAS PX-5.7x28mm pistol, by Punjab Police has raised concerns about a changing pattern in cross-border arms smuggling along the Punjab frontier. The development has also highlighted growing security challenges for law-enforcement agencies.

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Senior police officials pointed out that the trafficking of such modern and sophisticated weapons suggests that smuggling networks are attempting to supply more advanced firearms to criminal groups operating in the region.

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The Amritsar Police Commissionerate on Sunday claimed to have confiscated three PX 5.7×28mm TISAS Turkey pistols, two .30 bore pistols and one 9mm pistol, along with 60 live cartridges. According to the police, the sophisticated automatic PX 5.7×28mm TISAS Turkey series pistols recovered are among the latest weapons in circulation.

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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the TISAS PX pistol uses the 5.7×28mm cartridge, a high-velocity round known for its speed and strong penetration capability. “The seizure of such advanced weapons indicates a worrying shift in the type of firearms being smuggled into the state,” Bhullar added.

The recovery of sophisticated Glock pistols has also seen a considerable rise over the past year.

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In the past few years, law-enforcement agencies have increasingly recovered foreign-made pistols, automatic rifles, including AK-47s, and ammunition during various operations against smuggling networks.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said that foreign-based gangsters and terrorists allegedly backed by Pakistan’s ISI were attempting to strengthen the firepower of their local operatives by supplying sophisticated weapons. The consignments are often pushed into Indian territory using drones, which drop them in agricultural fields near border villages. Local contacts then collect the weapons and deliver them to members of criminal gangs.

Drone-based smuggling has emerged as a major challenge for security forces deployed along the border.

The rising recovery of advanced firearms has also raised serious policing concerns. In recent times, there has been a spurt in violent crimes, including firing incidents and sensational broad daylight killings of political figures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a political rally in Moga, also referred to the deteriorating law and order situation in the border state.

Despite the deployment of anti-drone systems at vulnerable points along the International Border with Pakistan, the measures have yet to make a significant dent in Pakistan-sponsored smuggling activities.