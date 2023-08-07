Recruitment of Army jawans to start in Oct

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 6

The recruitment for the Army jawans would begin at the Tibri Cantonment from October 10 to October 31. This was stated by the director of the Armed Forces Recruitment Office here recently. He said the youth whose age was between 17-and-a-half and 21 years could participate in the army recruitment camp.

The director said aspirants were required to bring their original documents at the rally. He said the necessary documents included the caste, residence, school character (photo attested), police character (photo attested and not old than six months) certificates and no objection certificate from the sarpanch (photo attested and not old than six months).

He said candidates also had to bring Class X and XII class mark sheet, notarised affidavit (declaration by the candidate that he has not been a part of any arson or strike) and school leaving certificate signed by the DEO.