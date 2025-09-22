Red Cross de-addiction centre conducts relief camp

The Gurdaspur Red-Cross De-Addiction Centre, better known for rehabilitating drug-addicts, successfully ventured into unchartered territory by organising a medical relief and rehabilitation camp in ‘Us-Paar’ (across the Ravi river) villages, a cluster of seven helmets that fall in this district.

This is the eighth such camp held by the centre in flood-ravaged areas.

The staff of the centre recognised the devastating natural calamity that has hit the district in particular and the state in general. The staff members found courage and daring within them to cross the choppy waters of the Ravi in a boat to reach Toor-Chebe village where the camp was held in a government school.

In this cluster, doctors admit that the possibility of severe health diseases originating from contaminated water is at an all-time high. This was one reason why the organisers selected one of the ‘Us-Paar’ villages.

The staff was guided by Shiv Dullar Singh Dhillon, Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society (Punjab), and Romesh Mahajan, Project Director of the de-addiction centre.

Villagers told the organisers that the floods had led to loss of human lives and livestock, complete destruction of homes and infrastructure and widespread economic losses due to submerging of their crops. Owing to displacement, it had led to unrest among the villagers.

The staff members who distributed essential items and medicines included Abha Sharma, Komalpreet Kaur, Heera Lal, Raj Kumar, Bakshi Raj, Janak Raj, KP Singh and Jasbir Kumar.

The entire expenditure was borne by Dr Simi Mahajan, daughter of Romesh Mahajan.

Dr Simi said she would continue to hold such “humane ventures” till the sick get treated, homes get rebuilt and the poor among the displaced find temporary lodging.

“Indubitably, these floods caused extensive damage and hence increased poverty. Vulnerable populations, such as the old, sick and the infirm, children and those with pre-existing diseases have been badly affected,” she said.

The staff were supported in their efforts by BSF Commandant Kamal Yadav. Nearly 250 villagers were examined by the team and provided medicines.

School staff and sarpanches of several villages played an important part in making the camp a success.

This cluster of villages lie near the International Border (IB).