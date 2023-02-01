Red Cross distributes warm clothes

Amritsar, January 31
Members of the Red Cross Society distributed warm clothes to the victims of a fire incident which occurred at Mohkampura on January 27. A lot of damage was done due to a fire in the slums. As per the guidelines of Harpreet Singh Sudan, Deputy Commissioner-cum-president district Red Cross Society, the people living in the slums of Mohkampura were given tarpaulin sheets, blankets, shawls, sweaters, warm suits and other items.
Asishinder Singh, executive secretary, Red Cross Society, Amritsar, along with volunteers handed over the articles to the affected families. The people living there thanked the administration and the society for providing them with the goods.
