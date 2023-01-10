Red Cross to give sweaters to pupils

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 9

As many as 325 students of a local Government Senior Secondary School were provided with sweaters by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rishipal Singh at a function organised on the school campus on Monday.

The DC while addressing said that 4,000 student from 67 different government schools across the district would be given sweaters in a programme launched with the assistance of District Red Cross society. The DC while addressing appealed to the students to work hard as the annual examinations were in offing.

Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (Secondary), apprised the DC of the efforts being made to achieve ‘100 % results target give your best’ given by the Education Department.

4k beneficiaries