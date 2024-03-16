Reduce pendency of cases: High Court Judge to Ajnala court

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Arun Palli carried out inspection of Ajnala judicial complex along with Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar. He inspected the court of Additional Civil Judge, Senior Division-cum-Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Manpreet Kaur, interacted with litigants and heard their grievances and instructed the concerned presiding officers of the court to set up an early redressal system. The total pendency of cases in the Ajnala courts was 5,490 and Justice Arun Palli instructed the courts to reduce pendency of cases by giving more time in the courts.

He also visited the Bar Association office where he interacted with its members. He visited Front Office-cum-Legal Aid Clinic established in the court premises, where he oversaw the legal aid process and carried out discussion with legal aid panel lawyers and asked them to ensure that no litigants should be left without legal assistance.

He stressed on the maintenance and upkeep of courts complex and concerned presiding officers of the court to provide friendly and smooth atmosphere to the litigants, public and advocates.

Thereafter he visited district court complex, Amritsar, where he was received by president of Amritsar Bar Association Pardeep Kumar Saini, Commissioner of Police GS Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Additional District & Sessions Judge, CJM, ACJM, Secretary DLSA, along with Bar members.

