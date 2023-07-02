Reducing green cover, Gawal Mandi park covered with interlocking tiles

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 1

A park located at Gawal Mandi near the dhobi ghat has been turned into a concrete ground to accommodate area residents for holding personal and public functions. The ground of the park has been covered with the interlocking tiles so that residents can organise functions on the park premises.

Senior Congress leader Om Parkash Soni had developed the park in 1994, while serving as the Mayor of the city. Area residents claimed that due to poor maintenance, they had to face several problems at the park.

Garbage thrown in the park in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Most of the residents of the Gawal Mandi area are from the lower socioeconomic status and cannot spend by themselves for the maintenance of the park.

The upkeep of flora is virtually impossible in the poorly maintained park. A local politician had got the park carpeted with interlocked tiles. Now, it is being used to park vehicles and organise functions.

Roshan, a resident said: “In the absence of maintenance, area residents have started using this park as a dumping ground. Wild growth of shrubs and grass, rainwater accumulation, muddy and filthy ground keeps the public away from the park. Addicts and anti-social elements can be regularly spotted on its premises.”

Satnam Singh, another resident, said: “It is not a park anymore with the interlocking tiles. There are only a few trees inside the boundary wall and no sign of flowers and ornamental plants. The parks should be lush green with grass, vegetation and plants. Now, it is more a parking lot with a boundary wall than a park.”