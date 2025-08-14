Region’s largest mandi plagued by severe sanitation crisis

Farmers and traders at Vallah Mandi, one of the largest vegetable markets in the region, say they are struggling to work in an environment that has become a serious health hazard.

Piles of rotting garbage, pools of stagnant water and a foul smell have become a daily reality for those visiting or working at the market. Operational since 1978, the mandi serves as a major trading hub for farmers from Punjab, nearby districts and even states like Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. However, poor drainage means that during rains, water from surrounding areas collects inside the market. With no proper system to clear it, the place remains waterlogged for days, attracting flies and mosquitoes, which increases the risk of diseases.

Traders in the mandi have been raising this issue for years and are demanding that the market be shifted to a different location with better facilities. Officials had reportedly promised to acquire land for relocating the mandi and the state government has given written assurances twice, but no progress has been made, according to one trader.

However, market committee officials cite a different challenge, claiming that the mandi’s proximity to an Army ammunition depot restricts them from undertaking major construction work.

Following an appeal by the Vegetable Producers Organisation, the district administration and the Punjab Mandi Board filled some potholes on the road, but the pools of stagnant rainwater remain. The MC recently conducted a sanitation drive on GT Road and a similar initiative is needed here. “The water accumulated in the mandi has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The administration must provide a permanent solution,” said Mahesh Kumar, a trader.

Farmers visiting the mandi to sell their produce emphasise that authorities must act urgently, as the current condition of the market is adversely affecting both their livelihoods and public health.