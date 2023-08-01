Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, July 31

The stamp duty for registration of property is all set to increase between 10 to 15 per cent from next week in the district. The hike will come into force from August 4. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar stated that the move was in sync with the target of Rs 290 crore to be earned through collector rate for the next fiscal.

Learning about this impending move, a large number of people descended at the three tehsil offices situated in the District Court Complex here on Monday. On a daily average, about 300 properties are registered at these three tehsil offices. Today, their number shot up to nearly 600.

With the objective of escaping a hike in stamp duty, a large number of people arrived at the tehsil offices. Overcrowded air-conditioned halls were unable to handle the rush. People, a large number of them elderly and women, were demanding potable water. The hot and humid day made the situation challenging for them to stand in serpentine queues. Worse conditions prevailed at the Tehsil-II office where the air-conditioners were not working. People raised a hue and cry but that was of no use as officials were busy trying to dispose of as many cases of registry as possible.

A hike in collector rate will hurt the common people severely as they have to shell out more in terms of paperwork for owning a property. Before registering the property in their name, they have to procure an NOC (no-objection certificate) for the said plot from a relevant authority like the Municipal Corporation and PUDA.

For example, after the introduction of the new rate comes into force, the circle rate at Ranjit Avenue will increase from Rs 26,700 to Rs 30,000 in the residential area and commercial rate from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh. In terms of stamp duty to be paid for the registration of a plot of 100 square feet, the cost will rise from Rs 26.70 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, which means a consumer has to shell out about Rs 35,000 more. Similarly, for a commercial plot, the registry rate was increased from Rs 1.10 crore to Rs 1.25 crore. So, one has to shell out about Rs 1.25 lakh more in terms of stamp duty.

Naresh Sharma, deed writer, said the government has made the road tougher for a family to own their dream home. He said those keen to buy their dream home had been expecting a respite from the government in terms of high NOC rate per square yard. However, they are disillusioned today.

Mohinder Pal Gupta, advocate, said the government should have given a fortnight before implementing the order. He said that those who had already booked their appointments last week should be exempted from the hike.

