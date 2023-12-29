Registration made mandatory to run children’s home, violators risk jail term

Amritsar, December 28
Any shelter home for children up to the age of 18 years, including those for orphans, disabled or destitute, which is not registered, would be deemed as illegal and persons running these places would face an imprisonment of one year or a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both.
While stating this, District Child Protection Officer Yogesh Kumari said, “According to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, any children’s home run by the government or by an NGO, in which kids in the 0-18 age-group are provided accommodation, food and care and whether it receives grants from the government or not, is required to be registered under Section 41 (1) of the Act.”
Yogesh said, “For the registration of government and non-government children’s home, a request letter has to be sent to the Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned. After this, the state government conducts an inspection of the said children’s home through a district-level committee. The inspection report is sent for registration on the recommendations of the Deputy Commissioner.
Yogesh said, “Provisional registration is done by the state government for a period of six months. After complete verification of documents, permanent registration is done for a period of five years.”
