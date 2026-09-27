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Home / Amritsar / Regular heart screening key to early detection, say experts

Regular heart screening key to early detection, say experts

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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To mark World Heart Day, Livasa Hospital, Amritsar, announced a preventive cardiac care initiative—‘Screen your heart, save your heart’. At a press conference on Saturday, cardiac experts, including Dr Rakesh Sudan, Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Dr Anil Sharma, and Dr Arjun Ved Gupta, highlighted the importance of regular screening, recognising warning signs and seeking timely medical care.

They also discussed the changing profile of cardiovascular disease, key risk factors, warning signs and advances in cardiac care.

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Dr Sudan said, “Heart disease is no longer limited to older age groups. With rising risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, stress and sedentary lifestyles, timely screening has become increasingly important. Regular health checks and early medical consultation can help identify risks before they become serious.”

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“Preventive cardiology begins with understanding your risk. People with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking history or a family history of heart disease should be particularly mindful of regular cardiac assessments. Timely diagnosis can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes,” said Dr Sharma.

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