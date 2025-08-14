Rehearsal parade sets the stage for I-Day celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a full dress rehearsal was held here today at Guru Nanak Stadium. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney attended the rehearsal and hoisted the national flag, taking the salute from the parade. Teams from Punjab Police, Women Police Platoon, Home Guards, NCC cadets and school bands participated in the parade, which was led by Parade Commander DSP Khushbir Kaur.

Students from different schools performed choreographed dances and Gatka.

Sawhney said that on August 15, Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh would be the chief guest and would hoist the national flag at the stadium. She invited all residents of the district to participate in the event. She said, “Independence Day is a national festival for everyone, not just for children or government officials. We all should celebrate it together with enthusiasm.”

Several officials of the district administration, including DCP Alam Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioners Rohit Gupta and Amandeep Kaur, SDMs Mankawal Singh Chahal and Gursimran Singh, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Jai Inder Singh and others were present on this occasion.