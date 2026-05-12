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Home / Amritsar / Reimagining the classroom in the age of artificial intelligence

Reimagining the classroom in the age of artificial intelligence

First Person: Akash Mahajan, vice-chairman of Montessori Cambridge School, Pathankot, delves into AI-powered futuristic classrooms

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:31 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Akash Mahajan
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Education today stands at a transformative crossroads, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and experiential learning.

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The traditional classroom is evolving into a dynamic ecosystem where knowledge is no longer confined to textbooks, but expanded through intelligent systems, personalised pathways, and real-world applications.

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AI is enabling adaptive learning — allowing educators to cater to individual student needs with precision. From smart assessments to predictive analytics, it is helping identify strengths, bridge learning gaps, and enhance academic outcomes.

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Simultaneously, there is a growing emphasis on skill-based education, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary learning — preparing students not just for exams, but for life.

We, as educators, are consciously aligning ourselves with these emerging trends: Our classrooms are equipped with AI-enabled smart panels, and we are integrating technology-driven learning tools that foster curiosity, creativity, and problem solving.

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However, while technology plays a vital role, the essence of education remains deeply human. Values, discipline, and emotional intelligence continue to be at the heart of our approach.

As we move forward, the goals for educators across the globe are clear: blending tradition with innovation; and nurturing future-ready individuals who can lead with knowledge, integrity, and vision.

Reimagining Indian classrooms is therefore not about replacing teachers with technology. It is about redesigning education so that human potential and technological tools work together.

Future classrooms must focus on asking better questions — evaluating information critically, solving real-world problems, and communicating ideas clearly.

Students should learn how to think, not merely what to remember. AI-powered systems can help personalise education by adapting lesson difficulty, translating content into regional languages, offering speech-based learning, supporting students with disabilities, and enabling self-paced learning.

A student in rural Punjab could access high-quality explanations in Punjabi, Hindi, or English instantly. Personalised tutoring could become scalable for millions. Classrooms can turn into virtual labs.

The goal, therefore, is not blind adoption — but informed participation.

— As told to Amritsar Tribune’s Neha Saini

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