Reinstate sacked employees, seek PRTC workers

Tarn Taran, April 1
Members of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union, Punjab, staged a dharna in Patti, the home town of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday. They sought reinstatement of the employees sacked by the previous governments over minor issues or errors that they committed.
Union leaders, in their address, said Bhullar, during the election campaign, had promised them to reinstate the sacked employees soon after the formation of the government but the party forgot its promises. —
