Relative arrested for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 18

Jhabal police have arrested a youth for raping a minor girl, who was his close relative. The police informed here on Sunday that the accused had been identified as Vicky, a resident of Dhand village.

The accused was attending a function with the victim at Dhand village on Friday. He abducted the girl from Jhabal when she was on her way back home along with her mother.

The accused took the girl to some undisclosed destination where he abused her sexually repeatedly and after committing the crime he dropped the victim outside her house on Saturday on his motorcycle.

The victim disclosed the incident to her mother who reported the matter to the Jhabal police. Sub-Inspector Kiranpal Kaur recorded the statement of the victim’s mother and registered a case under Sections 376, 363, 366, 354, 341 and 342 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act 2012 and 2019.

The accused was arrested on Saturday.