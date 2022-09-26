Release honorarium: Anganwadi workers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 25

District branch of the Anganwadi Employees’ Union under the banner of the Anganwadi Mulazm Union, Punjab, started an indefinite dharna at the office of the Child Development and Programme Officer, Bhikhiwind, on Thursday.The employees are protesting non-payment of their honorarium since the last five months.

The workers and helpers of the anganwadi centers in Bhikhiwind block participated in the dharna and the employees remained at the dharna site during the night too.

Union’s district president Anoop Kaur said the workers and helpers had not been paid their honorarium as they had been attached with an advisory board from the Integrated Child and Development scheme (ICDS).

The union district president demanded that they should be merged with the ICDS again.

#tarn taran