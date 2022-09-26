Release honorarium: Anganwadi workers

Tarn Taran, September 25
District branch of the Anganwadi Employees’ Union under the banner of the Anganwadi Mulazm Union, Punjab, started an indefinite dharna at the office of the Child Development and Programme Officer, Bhikhiwind, on Thursday.The employees are protesting non-payment of their honorarium since the last five months.
The workers and helpers of the anganwadi centers in Bhikhiwind block participated in the dharna and the employees remained at the dharna site during the night too.
Union’s district president Anoop Kaur said the workers and helpers had not been paid their honorarium as they had been attached with an advisory board from the Integrated Child and Development scheme (ICDS).
The union district president demanded that they should be merged with the ICDS again.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...