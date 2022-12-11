Release inmates held without trial: KKU

Amritsar, December 10
On International Human Rights Day, the Kirti Kisan Union, a farmer’s organisation, took out a march to highlight the issue of political activists, intellectuals, journalists, writers, students and social activists who have been detained in jails in the country without trial. The members also demanded immediate release of Sikh prisoners who have been kept in jails even after completing their jail terms.
The KKU activists gathered at the Bhandari Bridge and marched towards Company Bagh through Hall gate. The protesters shouted slogans against the Centre and alleged that the government was trying to silence the voices of dissent by putting activists in jails. KKU leader Jatinder Singh Chinna and Democratic Employees Federation president said keeping those who have completed their sentences in jail is not only illegal but also unethical and against the basic principles of liberty.
