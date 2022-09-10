Release of Sikh prisoners sought

Amritsar, September 9
The Sikh Sadbhawna Dal led by Baldev Singh Wadala organised “Sikh Niti March” here today. Wadala demanded release of Sikh prisoners and justice for missing 328 copies of the Guru Granth Sahib.
“Our Sikh warriors have been in prison for the last three decades. The Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Governments released prisoners facing similar cases. We demanded from the Narendra Modi government to release the Sikh prisoners on the same ground,” said Wadala.
He urged the Sikhs to beware of the Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal on their misleading campaign on Sikh prisoners.
“The Badals labeled Sikhs as terrorists and lodged them in jails during their regime. Now they are staging a drama to show themselves as Sikh supporters. The Sikhs should beware about the tactics of the Badal family,” added Wadala.
