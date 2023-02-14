Release prisoners who have completed their sentence, says BKU (Ekta Ugrahan)

Amritsar, February 13
Farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday demanding the release of prisoners who have completed their sentence.
The farmers’ body also submitted a memorandum to the DC in this regard. Terming it as a violation of the basic human and fundamental rights, the farmer leaders stated that keeping people in jail even after they have served the sentences pronounced by the judicial courts is a violation of laws.
Kulbir Jethuwal, a leader of the union, said: “Jails are overcrowded and the count of inmates in prisons is three times their total capacity. This too has led to the violations of basic rights of the prisoners. Inmates who have been unnecessarily held in jails should be released.”
Harcharan Singh, district secretary, said: “All prisoners, whether of any political ideology, party, journalist, human rights activist or writer, should be released if he has completed his sentence.” He said the union would further intensify the protest for the release of such prisoners.
