Release relief package for terror victims: Association

The All India Anti-Terrorist Victims’ Association has urged the Central Government to immediately release the pending relief package meant for families affected by terrorism in Punjab, alleging that thousands of eligible beneficiaries had been awaiting justice for nearly two decades.

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At a meeting held at Company Bagh here today, the association said the package, first announced after the submission of the Nanavati Commission report, was yet to reach a large number of victims despite repeated assurances from successive governments.

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Association president Dr Bodh Raj Hastir said after the Centre announced compensation for the victims following the Nanavati Commission report, the Punjab Government released funds worth Rs 715 crore in 2006.

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For those left out, the state government prepared another proposal and forwarded it to the Centre. But the proposal failed to see any execution, the association said.

He claimed that thousands of families, who suffered due to terrorism between 1982 and 1995, were either displaced or lost their livelihood.

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Many, he said, continued to struggle financially and had not received adequate compensation. He added that widows and other dependents of the terror victims deserved financial assistance on the lines of relief granted in similar cases elsewhere in the country.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab in 2022, Hastir said the victims were given assurance regarding the constitution of a Truth Commission and additional financial assistance for terror victims.

He urged the Centre to fulfil that commitment without any further delay.

The association also highlighted the plight of families living in the Pathankot Housing Board Colony, where many people displaced by militancy were rehabilitated under security cover. Even after more than three decades, several families await a comprehensive rehabilitation policy from the Punjab Government.

Appealing to the Union Government to expedite the release of the pending package, the association said timely financial assistance would provide long-awaited relief to thousands of families bearing the brunt of terrorism.