Release Sikh detainees: SGPC

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 12

On the call given by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to seek release of Sikh detainees lodged in different jails of the country, a dharna was staged in front of the local District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Monday.

SGPC members, employees of gurdwaras, schools, colleges and other institutions participated in the dharna.

Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, former SGPC president, led the protesters. While male protesters were wearing black dress (cholas), women were having black chunnian.

Addressing on the occasion, Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke and other leaders condemned the Union Government for not releasing the Sikh detainees lodged in different jails of the country though they had completed their jail sentence.

The leaders warned that in case the Sikh detainees were not released soon, community members would be forced to intensify their agitation to get justice.

Besides, Sikh activists led by Bhai Amrik Singh Ajnala, head of the Damdami Taksal, presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding the arrest of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and former DGP of Punjab Sumedh Saini for their alleged involvement in the Bargadi sacrilege incidents.