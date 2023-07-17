Relief material distributed to flood-hit in Patti area

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 16

Punjab Minister for Rural Development, Panchayats and Transport Laljit Singh Bhullar has provided around 3,000 bags of feed, 2,000 bags of bran and 14 trolleys of green fodder for the cattle of families affected due to the recent floods in the Sutlej river in Patti constituency on Sunday.

The minister informed that the flooding in the river has affected around 31 villages situated along its banks. He said that the affected families and their cattle had been relocated to safe places away from the flooded areas and the Punjab government has arranged food, drinking water and medical facilities for them.

Laljit Singh Bhullar today provided green fodder, feed, bran, silage and other essential medicines to families and cattle in the flood-affected villages of Kot Budha, Muthianwala, Sito Meh Jhuggian, Radhalke, Bhangala, Toot, Jhuggian Peer Baksh, Ram Singhwala, Jhuggian Natha Singh, Jhuggian Noor Muhammad, Dumaniwala, Jalloke, Bhaowal, Bhojoke, Ballarh-Ke, Rasulpur, Talwandi Mohar Singh, Kilha Pati and Bangla Raye. He said that water level in the river was decreasing and he had now asked the district administration to immediately ensure public services such as electricity, potable water, repair of roads and other basic infrastructure in the affected areas. The minister also listened to the grievances of the local residents.

#Tarn Taran