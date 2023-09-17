Relief sought for rehab of terror-hit families

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

The All India Terrorist Victim Association (AITVA) on Saturday said they would take up the matter with the AAP government for issuing relief package as promised by previous governments for rehabilitation of the victims’ families.

Dr BR Hastir, chairman of the association, held a meeting at Company Bagh here and urged all the victims’ families to join hands for impressing upon the government for the same. He said the previous body of the association was dissolved and new body would be announced soon. The association appointed Rajiv Ratra as vice-chairman of the association.

Hastir said that former Chief Ministers whether of SAD-BJP government or the Congress government, had promised for issuing of relief package after taking up matter with the central government. A notification was also issued in 1985 in this regard it did not see the light of the day while the terror hit families in Punjab continue to struggle for rehabilitation.

The association has been demanding a relief package to the victims’ families on lines of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, which was pending with the Central Government.